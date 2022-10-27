Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down, amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West’s Donda Academy also closed its doors, suddenly after the brands like Adidas dropped him, over his recent anti-Semitic remarks.



Donda Academy, the controversial school founded by Kanye West has been suddenly closed, as per the email sent to parents by the school’s principal.

According to The Times, Donda Academy principal Jason sent an email on Wednesday night and announced there would be no school on Thursday and classes would not resume for the remainder of the semester “at the discretion of our founder.”

Angell informed the Simi Valley academy has plans to reopen next year in September for the fall 2023-2024 school year.

Ye's academy reportedly charges $15,000 in tuition per year, and it’s yet not clear if the families of the students will be refunded.

For the unversed, the American rapper has been under extreme criticism after a series of absurd behaviour. Earlier this month, he donned a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Later, he made antisemitic comments, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”