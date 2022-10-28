50 Cent lashes out at Kanye West

Rapper 50 Cent lashed out at Kanye West for admiring Hitler.

Commenting on a report, 50 Cent said, Kanye "should by the car he likes the best and ride off into the sun set."

Meanwhile, Kanye West lost $2 billion in a single day, he said Thursday, as business partners rushed to dump the rapper in the wake of a series of anti-Semitic outbursts.

The music and fashion mogul has seen lucrative commercial tie-ups shelved as companies including Adidas and Gap took fright at comments dubbed hate speech by activists.

"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech," West, who is also known as Ye, wrote on Instagram in a post that had been liked over a million times.



