Friday Oct 28 2022
Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harry’s biographer from before he left the royal family in 2020 has slammed the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle for their lack of compassion for the royal family, just hours after the title of Harry’s memoir was released on Thursday, October 27.

Talking to The Sun after Penguin Random House announced that Prince Harry’s memoir will be titled Spare, royal author and expert Angela Levin weighed in on the messaging on Prince Harry and Meghan’s website, on which they claim to ‘leading the way with compassion’.

As per Levin, “This is a joke because how compassionate have they been to Meghan’s family? Apart from her mother, we don’t know.”

She added, “Harry to his family? When Meghan doesn’t want anything, she just cuts people off. They don’t behave with compassion.”

Levin then stated, “How can they align some of the things with some of the things they are doing with Meghan dressed up in these incredibly expensive clothes? It just looks absolutely ridiculous.”

