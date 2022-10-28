 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece
Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

Khloe Kardashian spent time with her daughter True and niece at Dream to 'Haunt O' Ween' in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old reality television personality and her girls were seen coordinating costumes this year by dressing up as adorable cats.

Complete with fuzzy black cat ears and painted-on whiskers, the trio looked adorable for their spooky night out.

Khloe's golden blonde hair was secured in place with her cat ears and tumbled down her chest in softly curled strands.

Khloe documented the fun-filled evening on her Instagram Story. Dream is the only daughter of Khloe's younger brother Rob Kardashian and his ex fiancee Blac Chyna.

Khloe shares four-year-old True, as well as a newborn son, with ex Tristan Thompson. They welcomed their second child via surrogate in July.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage
Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?
Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons

Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes
Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled

Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled
Alessandra Ambrosio serves a killer look in miniskirt while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood

Alessandra Ambrosio serves a killer look in miniskirt while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood
Jude Law and Jason Bateman collaborate for Netflix series Black Rabbit

Jude Law and Jason Bateman collaborate for Netflix series Black Rabbit
Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch
Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood for a birthday party

Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood for a birthday party