Prince Harry 'relished' being 'Spare' until Meghan said 'it was not enough'

Prince Harry was perfectly content with his 'Spare' status in the royal family until Meghan Markle came in the picture, says Rachael Bletchly.

Writing for the Mirror, Ms Bletchly touched upon how the Duke of Sussex enjoyed the early years of his life 'relishing' that he had no duties.

She begins: "William’s the heir, so he’s the spare, and as a kid he clearly thought he’d got the better gig.

"All the privilege, none of the burden. If he ever got ticked off, Harry would joke: “I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like.”

"And he did. Booze, drugs, girls, Vegas pool parties, dodgy fancy-dress…cheeky Harry got away with it all.

She noted: "In fact we relished the sight of him living it up…moving on from the tragedy of his mother’s death when he was only 12.



Ms Bletchly continued: "But somewhere along the line Harry changed his mind about being the spare. It no longer represented freedom and opportunity. It simply meant his elder brother was the star and he was the support act. And with an ambitious actress wife on his arm, that was never going to be enough.

"Spare now meant second best, underdog, redundant, victim – and his family were the cause of all the misery," she says, noting how Harry's upcoming memoir title sound like a whine towards his family.