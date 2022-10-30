 
entertainment
'Brutal and Demeaning': Teammates sneer Tom Brady amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

'Brutal and Demeaning': Teammates sneers Tom Brady amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady had become a butt of jokes to his teammates after his crumbling marriage ended with Gisele Bündchen, according to RadarOnline.

Insiders say that the famous quarterback has become a laughingstock in the team. Some teammates sneered at Brady, while others thought the player would quit the game.

The mocking came at the opening when the 45-year-old skipped a few pre-season training sessions to attend the Bündchen matter.

Few players were "irritated that all the talk's on Tom and his messed-up love life," an insider revealed.

"Others find it damn funny that he's this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself," the source said before Gisele filed for divorce, adding, "There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds."

Brady had two things to keep happy, Gisele and his teammates, which wasn't a piece of cake.

"Tom could do without people laughing at him behind his back. That's just brutal and demeaning to the guy," the insider claimed.

Previously, Gisele was vexed by Brady's decision to return to the field after retirement while promising to spend more time with family.

As Brady took to the football field, Gisele ended up fuming. She took Tom's three children with her and set off the stage for their multimillion-dollar divorce.

