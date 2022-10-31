 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry blasted for getting someone to write a book for him

Journalist and television presenter Steph McGovern has lashed out at Prince Harry for his unreleased memoir, accusing the Duke of hosting his own 'pity party'.

Harry's upcoming memoir,  titled Spare, has been slammed by McGovern, after she pointed out that the Duke of Sussex got "someone to write a book for him," on Have I Got News For You.

Penguin Random House has already confirmed Meghan's hubby will tell his side of the story regarding his mother Lady Diana’s death in 1997. Harry's much-hyped book will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

Reacting to the statement, the media personality said: “Hopefully, he includes as well the story about how he nearly drowned when he was wallowing in his own self-pity party.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt

Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt
Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality

Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality
Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert

Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to ‘destroy Royal Family’ exposed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to ‘destroy Royal Family’ exposed
Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside

Simon Cowell’s son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside
Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details
Nicola Peltz breaks silence on her 'feud' with Victoria Beckham: 'no family is perfect'

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on her 'feud' with Victoria Beckham: 'no family is perfect'
Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park

Holly Willoughby sets hearts racing as she steps out to walk her retriever Bailey in park
Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine

Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine
Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report

Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report
Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’

Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’
Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan

Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan