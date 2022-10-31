Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'

Journalist and television presenter Steph McGovern has lashed out at Prince Harry for his unreleased memoir, accusing the Duke of hosting his own 'pity party'.

Harry's upcoming memoir, titled Spare, has been slammed by McGovern, after she pointed out that the Duke of Sussex got "someone to write a book for him," on Have I Got News For You.

Penguin Random House has already confirmed Meghan's hubby will tell his side of the story regarding his mother Lady Diana’s death in 1997. Harry's much-hyped book will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.



Reacting to the statement, the media personality said: “Hopefully, he includes as well the story about how he nearly drowned when he was wallowing in his own self-pity party.”