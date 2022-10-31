Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend

Kate Middleton received a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend and her go-to designer Roland Mouret.



The London-based French designer recently praised the Princess of Wales while revealing that his latest collection has been inspired by the ‘powerful’ woman.

Roland said that the 40-year-old has created a “sense of equality” in her and Prince William’s relationship.

The 60-year-old designer was behind the black and white dress, the royal wore to the Top Gun Maverick premiere in London.

Kate Middleton at 'Top Gun Maverick' premiere in London

During his conversation with the Sunday Times, the designer said: “She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. That sense of equality she has created — she's powerful.”

The designer referred to a new orange short-sleeve dress as 'the Kate dress.'

“To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I've done a little part in protecting her,” he added.