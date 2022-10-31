 
Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’

Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’

Michael Jackson shared a special connection with Princess Diana as his bodyguard once revealed that the King of Pop wanted to marry her.

Matt Fiddes, the Beat It singer’s close confidant and bodyguard, told Daily Star in 2017 that MJ loved the former Princess of Wales and believed she was the only person who could understand him.

“Michael told me he loved her, and he was in love with her, and he wanted to marry her. He told me she was his ideal wife,” Fiddes told the outlet.

“He felt she was the only person in the world who could understand his life in terms of not being able to go anywhere, and the media stories that got out of hand.

“The intrusion into the private life, having no privacy whatsoever, the children being hounded,” the insider added. “They both had this tremendous amount of pain they suffered due to the role they were in.”

“He felt an immediate bond with her as soon as they met. They were both very shy individuals, and he loved her, he wanted to marry her truth be told,” the bodyguard continued.

Fiddes said that Jackson only met Diana one time during his Bad tour in 1988, however, he spent thousands of dollars on calling her at Kensington Palace.

The bodyguard even claimed that Jackson thought King Charles, who was a prince back then, was “jealous” of the special bond the Thriller hitmaker had with Diana and that he saw him as a “threat.”

Fiddes revealed that Jackson endured intense grief after Diana lost her life in a car crash in 1997 as he felt he had lost one of the only people who he truly connected with.

