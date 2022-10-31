 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been blasted for his ‘derogatory’ book that promises to ‘attack’ King Charles ‘right where it hurts’.

Royal author and biographer Angela Levin issued these accusations against the Duke of Sussex.

She began by telling Sky News Australia, “It's a tragedy that he's used that title. Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he's absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?”

“What he's doing is looking back and hanging on to it. What's even worse in a small way is that the title in other countries around the world is 'leftover', as if he's some sort of leftover on the plate.”

“I just think that's the most hideous title and it's nonsense – he was next popular to the Queen and he liked to muck about, to be a bit naughty, he was full of energy.”

“When I wrote his biography in 2018, he was just a live wire, fantastic with people of all ages, of all sorts so it sounds so derogatory to call yourself spare as if nobody wanted you.”

“And I asked the question, 'does he want to be king?' And I'm quite sure, 100 percent, he does not, he wants his freedom.”

Before concluding she also added, “He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants. So, for goodness sake, after all the therapy he's had, he should start moving on. And to try and attack his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother, it's so unkind to do that.”

