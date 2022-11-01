 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Prince Harry’s memoir poses real threat to royals after topping best-seller list

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Prince Harry’s upcoming explosive memoir Spare could prove to be more of a threat to the royal family than previously thought as the book has managed to top best-seller lists months before its release, reported Express UK.

The highly-anticipated book, being published by Penguin Random House, was first announced last year and faced delays before the publishing house confirmed its title and release date just last week, and is proving to be an extremely popular title on online retail giant Amazon.

As per reports, Prince Harry’s memoir has topped two of Amazon’s best-selling lists; the book is currently on top of the Royal Historical Biographies and Biography Reference book lists.

Spare, translated into 16 languages, is also third on Amazon’s overall book charts, with Colleen Hoover’s It Starts with Us and Jamie Oliver’s Simple One-Pan Wonders emerging as the top two.

It is also on top of Amazon’s ‘hot new releases in book’ chart, which indicates that the memoir is proving to be popular with people and that many want to read it when it officially releases. 

