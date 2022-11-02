 
'Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage'

Meghan Markle revealed on her podcast that she found studying for the British citizenship exam "so hard" and claimed even Prince Harry had "no idea" of some of the answers.

Marlene Koinig, an expert on European royalty, said Meghan Markle's statement is weird because she was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage. 

Koinig said Meghan "had a long process to through and was not a permanent resident of the UK after her marriage."

She added, "That would take another 2.5 years to get leave to remain."

