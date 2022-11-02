 
‘Prince Privacy’ Harry wants pals talking to media despite hating defectors?

Prince Harry’s hypocritical plea for help to pals and ex-girlfriends has just been called out.

An unnamed inside source close to The Sun made these revelations.

The unnamed insider began by admitting, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

