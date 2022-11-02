 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital
Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital 

Shakira is not happy with rumours that her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique visited her father William Mebarak Chadid in hospital.

According to a report by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka singer wants to make it clear that the Barcelona star never met her ailing dad after their split.

Earlier, some publications speculated that the footballer is still supporting the Columbian singer by frequently visiting her father during his hospitalization.

However, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro said, "Shakira is very upset, Pique has not gone to see him nor has he been interested in the state of her father's health.”

"She wants to make it very clear that Pique has not gone to visit his father and has not been concerned about his health," she added.

Shakira and Pique, who are parents to two sons, announced their shocking split in June this year following their 12-year-long romance.

More From Entertainment:

Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'

Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'
Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’

Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’
Kanye West loses another lawyer as he’s become ‘unreasonably difficult’ to work with

Kanye West loses another lawyer as he’s become ‘unreasonably difficult’ to work with

Megyn Kelly dubs Meghan Markle ‘liar’ post recent podcast episode

Megyn Kelly dubs Meghan Markle ‘liar’ post recent podcast episode
King Charles III’s ‘volcanic temper’ traces back to his ‘lonely’ childhood

King Charles III’s ‘volcanic temper’ traces back to his ‘lonely’ childhood
Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate
'Wrong' portrayal of Prince William in The Crown blasted

'Wrong' portrayal of Prince William in The Crown blasted
Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans

Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans
Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image

Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image
Migos star Takeoff on band's success: 'I knew I was going to be here'

Migos star Takeoff on band's success: 'I knew I was going to be here'
Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’

Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’