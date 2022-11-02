Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

Shakira is not happy with rumours that her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique visited her father William Mebarak Chadid in hospital.

According to a report by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka singer wants to make it clear that the Barcelona star never met her ailing dad after their split.

Earlier, some publications speculated that the footballer is still supporting the Columbian singer by frequently visiting her father during his hospitalization.

However, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro said, "Shakira is very upset, Pique has not gone to see him nor has he been interested in the state of her father's health.”

"She wants to make it very clear that Pique has not gone to visit his father and has not been concerned about his health," she added.

Shakira and Pique, who are parents to two sons, announced their shocking split in June this year following their 12-year-long romance.