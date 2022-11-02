 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out animated avatar feature

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Representational image of WhatsApp on a smartphone (L) and image of Mark Zuckerberg avatar. — Reuters/WABetaInfo
WhatsApp is back with its latest update for users who've been waiting to see their avatars on the app.

Users now have a new way to express themselves with the application's latest feature to help them personalise their virtual identity using the app's settings.

Once users set up their avatars, they can start sending them as stickers after opening the avatar page on the chat keyboard, according to WABetaInfo.

"WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack after configuring an avatar so you can share stickers with your friends and family. In addition, you can also choose an avatar to use as your profile photo on WhatsApp," WABetaInfo reported.

The website added that if a user is looking to discover the feature's availability for their WhatsApp account, they can check in their WhatsApp Settings and look for a section called “Avatar”. If it's visible, they can easily create their avatar.

