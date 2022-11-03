Jennifer Lawrence reveals Adele told her not to star in ‘Passengers’

Jennifer Lawrence shared in an interview with The New York Times, that Adele told her not to star in 2016 movie Passengers.

Lawrence reflected on her winding career, which saw a meteoric rise followed by a string of middlingly-reviewed big-name movies like Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, the spy thriller Red Sparrow, and then Passengers. Lawrence cited the movie that made her think ‘who decided that this was a good movie?’

The romance space drama starred Chris Pratt alongside Lawrence, and was directed by The Imitation Game filmmaker Morten Tyldum. According to Variety, the movie is one of Lawrence’s most notorious critical bombs with a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie follows two interstellar travellers who wake up from hypersleep aboard a ship a full 90 years ahead of schedule and are forced to live out their lives alone, unlike everyone else, who will wake when they reach their intended destination.

Lawrence also mentioned that after working on the movie, she decided to step away from the spotlight because she thought she was being overexposed to her fanbase.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’” Lawrence told The Times.

What movie left her rethinking her choices? “Passengers, I guess,” Lawrence said. “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

Previously, in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress shared, “I was not pumping out the quality that I should have.”

“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

Lawrence continued, “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

After the acting break, Lawrence starred in Adam McKay’s Netflix satire Don’t Look Up. She will now appear in an intimate drama Causeway, releasing November 4, 2022.