 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Astrologer predicts massive challenges for King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Astrologer predicts massive challenges for King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles, his sons Prince William, Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could face massive challenges around US midterm election, astrologer Joy Yascone-Elms has predicted.

The astrologer told Cheat Sheet that the full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8th will have a stressful impact on the British royal family.

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle would be affected the most.

She said, “Many of the royals including King Charles, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort and Duchess of Sussex, have been going through one of the toughest, most isolating and painful planetary challenges since March 21st 2020.”

Yascone-Elms continued, “This painful transit will last until March 7th 2023.”

The lunar eclipse falls on the same day as the US midterm elections.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned
Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’
Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'

Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast