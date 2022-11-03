King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles III reportedly had a challenging childhood as Queen Elizabeth II treated Prince Andrew and Prince Edward “very differently” than the now-King and Princess Anne.

In his new biography, Christopher Anderson claimed that the now-King was incredibly “isolated” as a young boy.

Christopher quoted Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin who claimed that when his family grew, Charles felt “unwanted”.

The Queen treated Andrew and Edward very differently than she did Charles and Anne.

“She was very affectionate toward the two younger ones, especially Edward.

“Perhaps by that time she felt more comfortable in her role as Queen,” the cousin shared.

Moreover, the author also noted that a Buckingham Palace source that it was “as if a switch had gone off, and suddenly there she was, a loving, caring mum”.

The source then added: “Too late for Charles and Anne, sadly.”