 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles III reportedly had a challenging childhood as Queen Elizabeth II treated Prince Andrew and Prince Edward “very differently” than the now-King and Princess Anne.

In his new biography, Christopher Anderson claimed that the now-King was incredibly “isolated” as a young boy.

Christopher quoted Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin who claimed that when his family grew, Charles felt “unwanted”.

The Queen treated Andrew and Edward very differently than she did Charles and Anne.

“She was very affectionate toward the two younger ones, especially Edward.

“Perhaps by that time she felt more comfortable in her role as Queen,” the cousin shared.

Moreover, the author also noted that a Buckingham Palace source that it was “as if a switch had gone off, and suddenly there she was, a loving, caring mum”.

The source then added: “Too late for Charles and Anne, sadly.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III
King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’
Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?

Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?
Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing

Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing
Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry