‘The Crown’ season 5: Imelda Staunton on playing ‘more familiar look’ of Queen Elizabeth

Imelda Staunton will lead the new cast as Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

Taking over the iconic role from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Staunton will portray Her Majesty in the Netflix royal drama that chronicles the events surrounding the royal family during the 1990s.

"This is about a tumultuous time for the royal family and creator Peter Morgan hasn't shied away from that," Staunton told ET's Kevin Frazier.

The 66-year-old actress also explained her transformation into the late monarch’s role during that era mattered much for the series.

"I think this queen is a more familiar look for many people around the world. Certainly, for Claire Foy, when it started that was like a costume drama, many years ago,” she said.

Staunton added, “this is the present queen, what she was like in the '90s. So, I felt more daunted."

While replicating Her Majesty’s look, from her clothing to her hair, Staunton shared that she worked closely with the show's costume designer as well as the hair and makeup team.

Staunton also detailed her experience of filming the show following the Queen’s tragic passing in September.



"We filmed the day after the funeral and I felt it was difficult for the other people looking at me 'cause we have a lot of supporting artists and they were all looking at this act of playing the person who had been buried yesterday. So, it was odd," she recalled.

“Like I say, the production did stop and then at the schedule we were on, I was off for 10 days. And I was very grateful for that time off to sort of settle back down," she continued, acknowledging others who have been working on the series since the beginning.



The Crown season five premieres on Netflix on Nov. 9.

