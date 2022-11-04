Court sends former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari to jail on judicial remand

Former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari arrives to participate in the meeting of the Punjab Assembly. — APP

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore sent former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to jail on judicial remand.

The court sent the PTI MPA to jail after it rejected Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request for a remand.

Mazari was presented in court after the completion of his two-day remand.

Last week, ACE Punjab had arrested the former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in an alleged land encroachment case.



'Political tool'

Last month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) called out ACE Punjab for becoming a "political tool" for its recent actions against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The remarks were passed by the LHC's Rawalpindi bench when it heard the case filed by the minister against his arrest warrants issued by ACE Punjab.

"Your institution has become a political tool," the court told the Director-General of ACE Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, who was also present during the hearing.

"One [DG] comes and forms a case, another (DG) comes and finishes that case,” observed the court. It also slammed the official for obtaining Sanaullah’s arrest warrants by making a false statement.