Saturday Nov 05 2022
Netflix pauses production on ‘The Electric State’: Details inside

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Netflix delays production on upcoming movie The Electric State after the death of a crew member.

On Friday a crew member on the upcoming sci-fi film starring Millie Bobby Brown was killed in an off-set car accident in Georgia.

The incident took place “after working hours” where the shooting of the movie was going on, a close source who spoke to the streamer told.

“Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source added.

The Electric State is based on a graphic novel of the same name written by Simon Stålenhag. 

Stanley Tucci and Ke Huy Quan are also starring in the high-profile movie which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The film is currently in production in Atlanta, and expected to debut in 2024.

