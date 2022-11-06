‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show

Jason Bateman, of Ozark fame, is set to direct an upcoming series for Netflix titled, Black Rabbit.

According to Deadline, Bateman and Jude Law will be collaborating on the project and also serve as executive producers while starring in the series. Bateman is also attached to direct the series.

The announcement was made back in October 2022 that Black Rabbit will hail from Bateman and Michael Costigan's production studio, Aggregate Films. Moreover, the project will be produced in conjunction with Law and Ben Jackson's label, Riff Raff Entertainment.

Bateman's company has also signed a first-look deal with Netflix for film and television projects, per the outlet. This is one of many projects coming from Bateman and his production company. Other notable projects include Florida Man, Dark Wire, Here Comes the Flood, Movie Night, and many more.

Working alongside these companies on the limited series will be Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures and Automatik Entertainment. Baylin, who will write the series' script with Susman, is best known for penning the Academy Award-nominated film King Richard and the highly anticipated Creed III.

This will be the first ever collaboration of Bateman and Law after Bateman’s smash-hit on Netflix Ozark, which concluded this year. On the other hand, Law has been a part of his own popular franchises such as Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes.

As of yet, no release window or start of production for Black Rabbit has been announced.