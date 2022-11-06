 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show
‘Ozark’ Jason Bateman set to direct an upcoming Netflix show

Jason Bateman, of Ozark fame, is set to direct an upcoming series for Netflix titled, Black Rabbit.

According to Deadline, Bateman and Jude Law will be collaborating on the project and also serve as executive producers while starring in the series. Bateman is also attached to direct the series.

The announcement was made back in October 2022 that Black Rabbit will hail from Bateman and Michael Costigan's production studio, Aggregate Films. Moreover, the project will be produced in conjunction with Law and Ben Jackson's label, Riff Raff Entertainment.

Bateman's company has also signed a first-look deal with Netflix for film and television projects, per the outlet. This is one of many projects coming from Bateman and his production company. Other notable projects include Florida Man, Dark Wire, Here Comes the Flood, Movie Night, and many more.

Working alongside these companies on the limited series will be Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures and Automatik Entertainment. Baylin, who will write the series' script with Susman, is best known for penning the Academy Award-nominated film King Richard and the highly anticipated Creed III.

This will be the first ever collaboration of Bateman and Law after Bateman’s smash-hit on Netflix Ozark, which concluded this year. On the other hand, Law has been a part of his own popular franchises such as Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes.

As of yet, no release window or start of production for Black Rabbit has been announced.

More From Entertainment:

'Ted Lasso': Everything about the upcoming season 3

'Ted Lasso': Everything about the upcoming season 3
King Charles 'lovechild' told to 'fight for right' as he looks 'just like Camilla'

King Charles 'lovechild' told to 'fight for right' as he looks 'just like Camilla'
'Naive' Prince Andrew 'cried with tears' when King Charles 'ended public life'

'Naive' Prince Andrew 'cried with tears' when King Charles 'ended public life'
Police issue statement on Aaron Carter's death

Police issue statement on Aaron Carter's death

Angelina Jolie hits new milestone on Instagram

Angelina Jolie hits new milestone on Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez 'sales girl days' before she became 'real-life Cinderella': Photo

Georgina Rodriguez 'sales girl days' before she became 'real-life Cinderella': Photo
French model Marine el Himer embraces Islam

French model Marine el Himer embraces Islam

Hilary Duff recalls 'deep teenage love' with ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff recalls 'deep teenage love' with ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
Extra bank holiday announced for King Charles's coronation

Extra bank holiday announced for King Charles's coronation
Meghan changes her mind on royal titles

Meghan changes her mind on royal titles

Aaron Carter dies at 34

Aaron Carter dies at 34

King Charles III cries over change in his relationship with son Prince Harry

King Charles III cries over change in his relationship with son Prince Harry