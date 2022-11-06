Here is a scientifically proven way to immediately feel happy

A woman smiles at the camera.— Unsplash

A survey published by June Oracle that questioned over 12,000 people revealed that nearly half of the respondents had not felt true happiness for over two years. Unfortunately, 25% of the people said they did not know or had forgotten what true happiness was like.

Most people believe that happiness (or unhappiness) is not in our control. However, in reality, some aspects of happiness are within our control and we can do a few things, regardless of our circumstances, that can help alleviate negative emotions and boost feelings of satisfaction.

If you have clinical disorders, though, like anxiety or depression, then a tip over the internet might not be a replacement for professional help. You too can, however, benefit to some extent from the following.

One of the easiest and fastest ways to make yourself happier in a matter of minutes according to scientific studies is to jot down three things you are grateful for.

While it sounds very simple, it can be challenging at times when a person is feeling down or is going through tough life challenges. Research studies have shown, regardless, that exercise can greatly help produce contentment and even reduce depressive symptoms.

According to a 2005 study by Martin Seligman, director of the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania, writing down good things that happened to you at the end of the day can increase happiness in the longer run.

Participants who made the list for one whole month reported feeling happier by the end. The two follow-ups after three and six months proved that the impact was long-term.

You can write anything down from major events to minor and simple things. Some people might write about a job promotion and others might be grateful they saw a cute kitten on their walk home.

Whether you are an old-school journal user or a modern tech user, it does not matter. You should note these things down anywhere you like.

The list could look like the following:

Completed all assigned tasks at work. Talked to a friend over the phone. Saw beautiful flowers on a walk.

The point of the exercise is to wire the brain to notice the good parts of life instead of the stressful ones.