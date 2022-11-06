 
health
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Here is a scientifically proven way to immediately feel happy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

A woman smiles at the camera.— Unsplash
A woman smiles at the camera.— Unsplash

A survey published by June Oracle that questioned over 12,000 people revealed that nearly half of the respondents had not felt true happiness for over two years. Unfortunately, 25% of the people said they did not know or had forgotten what true happiness was like.

Most people believe that happiness (or unhappiness) is not in our control. However, in reality, some aspects of happiness are within our control and we can do a few things, regardless of our circumstances, that can help alleviate negative emotions and boost feelings of satisfaction.

If you have clinical disorders, though, like anxiety or depression, then a tip over the internet might not be a replacement for professional help. You too can, however, benefit to some extent from the following.

One of the easiest and fastest ways to make yourself happier in a matter of minutes according to scientific studies is to jot down three things you are grateful for.

While it sounds very simple, it can be challenging at times when a person is feeling down or is going through tough life challenges. Research studies have shown, regardless, that exercise can greatly help produce contentment and even reduce depressive symptoms.

According to a 2005 study by Martin Seligman, director of the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania, writing down good things that happened to you at the end of the day can increase happiness in the longer run. 

Participants who made the list for one whole month reported feeling happier by the end. The two follow-ups after three and six months proved that the impact was long-term.

You can write anything down from major events to minor and simple things. Some people might write about a job promotion and others might be grateful they saw a cute kitten on their walk home. 

Whether you are an old-school journal user or a modern tech user, it does not matter. You should note these things down anywhere you like.

The list could look like the following:

  1. Completed all assigned tasks at work.
  2. Talked to a friend over the phone.
  3. Saw beautiful flowers on a walk.

The point of the exercise is to wire the brain to notice the good parts of life instead of the stressful ones. 

More From Health:

Study shows blue light therapy can improve PTSD symptoms

Study shows blue light therapy can improve PTSD symptoms
China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy
'One-in-8 billion': Woman who has survived several cancers shocks scientists

'One-in-8 billion': Woman who has survived several cancers shocks scientists
Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: UNDP

Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: UNDP
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days

UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
Study shows poor sleep can lead to blindness

Study shows poor sleep can lead to blindness
Invasive malaria mosquito spreading in Africa, researchers warn

Invasive malaria mosquito spreading in Africa, researchers warn
Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO
Study shows cell phones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat

Study shows cell phones are 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat
Woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke syndrome' while getting hair washed

Woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke syndrome' while getting hair washed
Workers flee Foxconn's largest iPhone factory in China after COVID lockdown

Workers flee Foxconn's largest iPhone factory in China after COVID lockdown
Pets can help people struggling with stress: study

Pets can help people struggling with stress: study