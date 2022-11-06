 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix ‘was never a good idea’

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal has been branded ‘not good enough’, by experts.

GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan offered these claims in an interview.

Callahan started it all off by saying, “This is what Harry has called the defining trauma of his life.”

“We know from the press release accompanying his forthcoming memoir that he’s going to use the death of his mother as a launching off point to discuss the way in which his life unraveled to such a degree that he had no choice but to leave the royal family.”

Ms Callahan also offered the couple some pointers and admitted they they should start looking for alternative ways to make money.

“Now, leaving the royal family meant peddling his wares on the open market. And I just don’t think [Harry] had the foresight to realize that getting in bed with this streaming service who produces The Crown, one of the most popular shows in the world, was probably not the best idea.”

