 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jean-Pierre Jeunet calls 'Avengers' famed Joss Whedon make films 'for morons'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Jean-Pierre Jeunet calls Avengers famed Joss Whedon make films for morons
Jean-Pierre Jeunet calls 'Avengers' famed Joss Whedon make films 'for morons'

Jean-Pierre Jeunet called Joss Whedon, Avengers director; films "for morons."

According to The Independent, the 58-year-old slammed Jeunet's filmmaking for the 1997 movie Alien: Resurrection, written by the former, "They said the lines... mostly... but they said them all wrong. And they cast it wrong. And they designed it wrong. And they scored it wrong. They did everything wrong that they could possibly do. It wasn't so much that they'd changed the script – it's that they just executed it in such a ghastly fashion as to render it almost unwatchable."

During an interview with the British paper, Jeunet told Tom Fordy: "I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me. I don't care. I know if Joss Whedon had made the film himself, it probably would have been a big success."

Jeunet added, "He's very good at making films for American geeks – something for morons. Because he's very good at making Marvel films, I hate this kind of movie. It's so silly, so stupid."

On the other hand, Whedon has landed himself in the pool of allegations of bullying and harassment.

Most of these claims made by the cast of Justice League, in particular actor Ray Fisher, Charisma Carpenter, who also starred in Buffy and its spin-off Angel, and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, also repeated accusations earlier leveled by those who have worked with Whedon over the years.

More From Entertainment:

Humayun Saeed opens up on reviving Diana, Dr Hasnat’s romance in ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed opens up on reviving Diana, Dr Hasnat’s romance in ‘The Crown’
Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘peak’ in new royal role

Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘peak’ in new royal role
Eminem opens up on 2007 overdose: ‘It kind of sucked’

Eminem opens up on 2007 overdose: ‘It kind of sucked’
Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raísa dig over Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raísa dig over Taylor Swift comment
'Snob' Queen Camilla feels 'everyone is beneath her'

'Snob' Queen Camilla feels 'everyone is beneath her'

Kate Middleton ‘can’t afford’ another spare like Prince Harry

Kate Middleton ‘can’t afford’ another spare like Prince Harry
Angel Carter mourns twin brother Aaron Carter, 'I loved you beyond measure'

Angel Carter mourns twin brother Aaron Carter, 'I loved you beyond measure'
‘Misogynistic’ Kanye West talks ‘getting Me Too-ed’: 'Against women'

‘Misogynistic’ Kanye West talks ‘getting Me Too-ed’: 'Against women'
Selena Gomez ‘cut off’ kidney doner BFF Francia Raisa?

Selena Gomez ‘cut off’ kidney doner BFF Francia Raisa?
Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are now on speaking terms?
Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover