William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

Prince William and Prince Harry were praised for backing military charities because the government were not “doing what they needed to do”, said a former comrade.

During his conversation with Express.co.uk, SSgt Minter said: “Being in the armed forces certainly opened their eyes. But they’re both very worldly people.

“I think even before joining the armed forces, they were very aware of mental health – and the struggles out there, especially with their mum [Princess Diana] and how public and open she was with everything,” the ex-comrade added.

“We fully back both of them as individuals, and we’d love to be doing something with them at some point,” he added.

“Although they are separate – the Government and the Crown – they are hugely influential people. They wouldn’t be getting behind a charity if the Government were doing what it needed to do.

“And they’re both founders of charities, they both get behind multiple different armed forces charities to help people, so I think the more they do it, the more they publicise it, the more pressure that does get on the Government too,” he added.