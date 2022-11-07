 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

Prince William and Prince Harry were praised for backing military charities because the government were not “doing what they needed to do”, said a former comrade.

During his conversation with Express.co.uk, SSgt Minter said: “Being in the armed forces certainly opened their eyes. But they’re both very worldly people.

“I think even before joining the armed forces, they were very aware of mental health – and the struggles out there, especially with their mum [Princess Diana] and how public and open she was with everything,” the ex-comrade added.

“We fully back both of them as individuals, and we’d love to be doing something with them at some point,” he added.

“Although they are separate – the Government and the Crown – they are hugely influential people. They wouldn’t be getting behind a charity if the Government were doing what it needed to do.

“And they’re both founders of charities, they both get behind multiple different armed forces charities to help people, so I think the more they do it, the more they publicise it, the more pressure that does get on the Government too,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has ‘absolutely no grip on reality’: ‘It’s abundantly clear’

Meghan Markle has ‘absolutely no grip on reality’: ‘It’s abundantly clear’
Prince William finds it ‘very hard’ to love England: 'Life's disappointing'

Prince William finds it ‘very hard’ to love England: 'Life's disappointing'

Will Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink join MCU?

Will Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink join MCU?
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Henry Cavill on James Gunn DC news: 'I cannot wait to have long conversations with him'

Henry Cavill on James Gunn DC news: 'I cannot wait to have long conversations with him'
Prince Harry needs an intervention: ‘He’s breaking down’

Prince Harry needs an intervention: ‘He’s breaking down’