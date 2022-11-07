Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Monday Nov 07, 2022
Mike Tindall’s marriage with Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall didn't come as a happy news to one royal - Princess Anne.
During her conversation with Vanity Fair in 2020, Princess Anne said: “I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles…So I think that was probably the right thing to do."
Dickie Arbiter - the former press secretary for Buckingham Palace, said; “It was a masterstroke of Princess Royal when she decided not to give her children titles,
"Growing up as a commoner allowed Zara to thrive as her own woman, and there has never been pressure on her to conform. She has benefited from it in all sorts of ways."