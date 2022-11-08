 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William admits his 'life route' is full of 'lurking self-doubt'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Prince William is talking about his struggles in combating 'self-doubt.'

The Prince of Wales, admitted that he often finds himself underconfident over inconveniences that come with life. 

Speaking in a panel discussion, he told host Kelvyn Quagraine: "It's just interesting the difference between self-belief and self-doubt and what kind of route your life takes.

"Self-belief is so crucial but self-doubt is lurking always on both sides of everyone's lives, no matter what walk of life you are in."

"It's just so, you know, if you take a wrong path or something happens, it's none of your control.

"[That] can end up in the self-doubt quite quickly and then things can get much harder."

William's confession comes amid elevated royal duties after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

