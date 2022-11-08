Cops find more clues at Aaron Carter death scene: report

Police has found more clues from death scene of Aaron Carter, 34, which may have contributed to his tragic death.

On Monday, the responding officers reportedly found multiple cans of compressed air in the singer’s bathroom, where his body was found dead.

The prescription pill bottles were also found in the bedroom of his Lancaster, Calif., home, law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday.

Carter, who died at 34, first revealed his addiction to huffing during a 2019 episode of The Doctors.”

At the time, he revealed that his late sister, Leslie Carter, was the one who introduced him to the habit. She fatally overdosed in 2012 at the age of 25.

Huffing products like compressed air can lead to brain damage and irreversible neurological deficits, according to the American Addiction Centers.

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” he shared at the time, he began to huff when he was “about 16.”

Carter said he “didn’t really touch it” again until he was “about 23,” right when he competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

“I started going to Staples and Office Depot and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me,” he admitted.

“I was huffing because I was really (expletive) stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.” he added.

However, TMZ reported last month that cops showed up to the singer's house for a check when fans showed concerns after watching his Instagram Live, while he was huffing.



Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they did not find any drugs or observed any kind of criminal activity at the death scene.

Furthermore, It’s unknown whether Aaron lost his life because of an active addiction to huffing at the time of his death or something else.

