 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at war with Netflix over the release date of his and wife Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated docuseries, reported The Sun.

According to sources, the Duke of Sussex wants his and Meghan’s Netflix show to come out around the same time as the release of his own highly-anticipated memoir Spare, slated to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.

However, the streaming giant wants to release the docuseries sometime in December, seemingly aiming to attract audiences over the holiday season.

As per The Sun, “Harry’s team have been frantically asking Netflix to postpone the production.”

Sources suggest that while Prince Harry had made sure that Spare and the Netflix docuseries come out at the same time, he had to delay the publishing of his book due to some last-minute changes and is now finding it hard to convince Netflix to delay the show.

“Harry simply does not want it coming out before Christmas,” an insider told the publication.

It is pertinent to mention that most of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries has already been filmed as part of their mega £113million contract, with Meghan describing it as a ‘love story’. 

