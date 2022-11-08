50-year-old woman jumps 23 times from over 700-foot height to break world record

Linda Potgieter, 50, created a new record for the most bungee jumps in one hour outdoors with a 20-metre cord tied to her waist.— GWR

A 50-year-old woman has shocked the world by breaking the world record for the most bungee jumping in an hour by jumping 23 times in 60 minutes or a jump every two minutes.

Linda Potgieter created a new record for the most bungee jumps in one hour outdoors with a 20-metre cord tied to her waist.

The adventurous woman jumped from South Africa's highest bridge, Bloukrans Bridge. The bridge is 216 metres or 708.6 feet above the Bloukrans River.

Linda broke a record that had been unbreakable for nearly two decades. Nineteen years ago, a South African woman Veronica Dean set the record at the same bridge.

Linda had to train for a while to attempt to break the record. She got in shape and trained under Eugene Eloff for the jumps.

As per a report by Guinness World Records, Eloff said that most of the challenge was in Linda's mind and not her body.

"The challenge was 90% in the head and 1O% physical," he was quoted as saying.

GWR reported that Linda showed "no hesitation" on the day of her official attempt.

"As she stepped off the platform and hurtled towards the river below, arms spread like an eagle, her one-hour timer began," the record-keeping company said on the website.

At the 23rd minute when Linda got done with her 10th jump, she was also prepared to break the previous record and make history with a new shocking one.

At 50, she performed such a sport effortlessly. Bungee jumping requires above-optimal cardiovascular fitness and a lot of core strength as well. She jumped non-stop at such a high altitude surprising the witnesses at the scene.

"The high altitude and non-stop jumping had worn her down, but adrenaline kept her going," GWR added.



GWR further reported that Linda found it difficult to stand as soon as she smashed the record. However, she was determined to continue and give her best. With only a minute left, Linda completed her 23rd and last jump.

"All glory goes to my God. It's because of him. Thank you to my husband and my kids. I'm just grateful. I need to puke in a minute," Linda said.