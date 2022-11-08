Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Royal Family’s initiatives could be on stake as the UK government fiscal statement might reduce the budget of the Palace.

Speaking to Royal RoundUp, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer said: “I have been thinking about what happens to some of the Royal Family's favourite causes if government policy means that there isn’t money available to support them in the same way as they thought there was going to be.”

“That’s going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on, particularly the Chancellor’s autumn statement because there may be an impact on some of those causes that [the Royal Family] support,” he added.

Richard added: “[King Charles] was doing it has consulted with the Government, so he was reflecting UK Government policy in general.

“It does raise interesting questions about the relationship between the Royal Family and the government of the day when policies change.

“Had Liz Truss stayed in power, had she rolled back British commitments, that would have placed the King in a really difficult position.

“He couldn’t publicly criticise the government - he might have made a few points privately but I don’t think we will ever hear him criticise the government again unless it’s an overheard conversation by accident.”