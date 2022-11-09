 
world
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Ex-president Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'an animal'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Former US President Donald Trump (l), House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (r).— Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump (l), House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (r).— Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump called House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi "an animal" during his speech in Ohio on the eve of midterm elections.

Trump, who is planning a comeback in this Presidential election, later defended his comment by saying that she caused his impeachment twice "for nothing".

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals. They're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course I think she's an animal too," the Republican leader said amid cheers in Dayton, Ohio.

"An MS-13 gang member was sentenced for helping lure a teenage boy to a playground, beating him in the head with a baseball bat and brutally stabbing him 32 times," he said. "This was an animal."

Trump said that people would call him "horrible" for labelling Pelosi an animal but he wanted to remind them what she had done to the United States.

"They'll say, 'What a horrible thing, he called Nancy Pelosi an animal.' Let me tell you, what she did to us and this country...and yet we got more done as an administration and a president than just about any president in the history of the United States," he stated.

Pelosi and Trump have had a feud-filled relationship for a long time especially after Pelosi said she wanted to "punch" the ex-president during the January 6 riots in the Capitol.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Pelosi was quoted as saying by CNN.

Not long ago, Pelosi said Trump was not "man enough to show up" to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

She guided two impeachment proceedings against him and their dislike of each other sometimes was on public display during his presidency.

At the conclusion of Trump’s 2020 “State of the Union” speech to Congress, Pelosi disdainfully tore in half a printed copy of that address as she sat behind him during the nationally televised event. That came after Trump arrived at the House podium to begin the speech and refused to shake Pelosi’s hand.

The previous year, a White House meeting between Trump and congressional leaders on US policy in Syria erupted in anger when Trump reportedly called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” and later said she was “unhinged.”

Outside the White House following the meeting that Democrats stormed out of, Pelosi told reporters Trump had suffered a “meltdown.”

With additional input from Reuters

More From World:

Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials

Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials
Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east

Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east
Australia's Medibank warns that hacker may release more data

Australia's Medibank warns that hacker may release more data
North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea military

North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea military
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections

Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Six dead after powerful earthquake hits Nepal, rattles New Delhi

Six dead after powerful earthquake hits Nepal, rattles New Delhi
Divided America awaits verdict on Biden

Divided America awaits verdict on Biden
French cardinal faces legal probe over child abuse: prosecutor

French cardinal faces legal probe over child abuse: prosecutor
India man murders wife for spending too much time on social media

India man murders wife for spending too much time on social media
COP27: Developing countries need $1tr a year in climate finance, says report

COP27: Developing countries need $1tr a year in climate finance, says report
Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms

Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms
Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student

Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student