 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

JUI-F plea against long march says PTI on collision course with institutions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Image shows the facade of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad.  — Reuters/File
Image shows the facade of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad.  — Reuters/File
  • Senator Kamran Murtaza files plea against long march in SC.
  • Petition seeks safety, protection of public during PTI sit-in.
  • SC urged to direct authorities to keep protest out of Islamabad. 

ISLAMABAD: In yet another petition, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza Wednesday claimed PTI Chairman Imran Khan seems to be on a collision course with the institutions of Pakistan as the PTI is once again carrying out its "long march" to Islamabad.

Senator Murtaza, in his plea filed with the Supreme Court, has made federal and provincial governments, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party respondents.

JUI-F’s petition prayed to the top court to ensure the basic rights of people were not violated during the long march.

The petition urged the court to order provinces and the federation to ensure that Islamabad’s population was off-limits for the PTI’s protest/sit-in.

It also appealed to the court to direct the Islamabad Capital Territory and provincial authorities not to allow long marchers to continue their protest for an indefinite period of time.

The PTI should also be ordered to comply with the rules and parameters that govern the code of conduct for holding protest rallies, the petition urged the court.

The petition asserted that PTI violated the commitments made before the Supreme Court on May 25, 2022. 

It said that in 2014, PTI took the city hostage during its sit-in in the Red Zone and attacked Pakistan Television, the Parliament, and secretariate buildings.

More From Pakistan:

Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released

Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released
Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack

Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack
Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case

Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case
American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen

American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen
US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan

US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan
Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz

Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz
At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'

At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'
PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan

PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan
In letter to CJP, PM seeks formation of judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s death

In letter to CJP, PM seeks formation of judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s death
Centre writes to Punjab, KP seeking peace amid protests

Centre writes to Punjab, KP seeking peace amid protests
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign as senator

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign as senator

Rana Sanaullah asks Punjab, KP govts to open national highways

Rana Sanaullah asks Punjab, KP govts to open national highways