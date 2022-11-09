Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges fellow Americans to vote

 
Meghan Markle recently broke a royal protocol while heading to cast her vote in the US mid-term elections, reported The Mirror.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo to her Archwell site as she flaunted, “I Voted” sticker pasted across her t-shirt.

“Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!” the post read.

“Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote,” they added.

According to People, Meghan was the first modern royal to vote in the US election when she cast her vote in 2020 which the senior royal family members are technically not allowed doing so.

The site added that Queen did not vote due to "convention". “As head of state the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” the website states.

