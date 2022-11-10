 
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Drake collabs with Chrome Hearts amid Vogue lawsuit

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Drake is all set to collab with not a musician but a luxury line Chrome Hearts owned by his very close friend.

The Canadian rapper had a meeting about his upcoming collaboration with Chrome Hearts in NYC’s West Village, after being sued by Vogue this week.

On Tuesday, the Hotline Bling rapper met with Richard Stark who is the founder of Chrome Hearts with wife Laurie Lynn. It is a line of jewelry, accessories, shoes, fragrances and home goods.

As per the reports, the rapper, 36, met Stark at a quaint cocktail bar Entwine “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points,” an insider told PageSix.

The Starks are honored at the CFDA Awards earlier this week. They have also been labelled “fashion’s most rebellious success story” by Vogue.

Drake collaborated with the brand on a custom Rolls-Royce back in 2021. He was also potted wearing custom clothing like hoodies and basketball jerseys by the them.

Another source mentioned, Drake is “longtime good friends” with the Starks, so a new collaboration together “wouldn’t be unusual. They’re super close.”

For the unversed, Condé Nast sued Drake and rapper 21 Savage with a $4 million lawsuit after they created and published faux Vogue with the artists on the cover, and images of editor Anna Wintour inside to promote their new album Her Loss.

