Meghan Markle ranks first in list of potential runners for US pollical party president

Meghan Markle has left others behind in a poll done to pick the best-suited president of the US Democratic Party.

According to Express.co.uk, 64 per cent root for a female candidate in the next presidential election while the Duchess of Sussex garnered 525 votes in the poll of 1,500 likely voters.

Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham said: "We have confirmed that most Democrats want a female and arguably demand a female candidate next time.

"It has been said for a few years that the Democrats will pretty soon be in a position where the national Democratic party stops nominating white heterosexual males as candidates.

"Previously we have had Michelle Obama in there, she is not a serious candidate because she does not appear to be serious about running.

"The elephant in the room on the Democratic side is Meghan Markle, who continues to make moves out there and I would argue test the water in various ways and in various senses.

"She finds herself partly because of her paint by numbers profile ahead. As a newcomer she hasn't been tested and hasn't been found to fail. She remains a viable contender if she chooses to go down that path,” she added.