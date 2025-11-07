Maroon 5 unveiled as headliners of BST Hyde Park show

Maroon 5 announced as headliners of BST Hyde Park show

Maroon 5 have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park series of shows.

The American band, who have sold more than 135 million records worldwide, will perform at the central London site on Friday July 3.

Adam Levine, the front man and his band have been releasing music for more than two decades and have consistently topped the charts both in the US and UK.

The show will also feature fellow American band OneRepublic as special guests.

Previously announced as a headliner for 2026 is American country singer Garth Brooks, who will play on Saturday June 27 and mark his first show in the UK in 30 years.

US rapper Pitbull will perform on Friday July 10, while Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage on both Saturday July 11 and Sunday July 12.

More acts for Hyde Park BST are yet to be announced.

The 2025 line up for BST were performances from the likes of funk legend Stevie Wonder, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, rocker Neil Young, and pop rock star Olivia Rodrigo.

The first Hyde Park BST event took place in 2013, with The Rolling Stones, Adele and Taylor Swift having previously played.