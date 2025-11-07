Gene Simmons reveals obsession with sweets

Gene Simmons talks about sweet tooth

Gene Simmons has a sweet tooth!

The KISS rocker opened up about his obsession with “cookies, chocolates, cake” but h has had to limit its consumption after decades of eating whatever he loved.

"When I'm on tour, it doesn't matter," he told Men's Health Magazine.

"I'd eat cheesecake every day because I'm wearing 40 lb. of armour, 7-inch platform heels... You don't have to do anything. Within two hours you will be exhausted. The amount of calories burned on stage, it's like a heavy workout. So, I could eat anything," the rock star said.

Gene also revealed he could take or leave even the fanciest savoury foods, but struggled to resist sweets of all kinds.

"I don't really care if it's pasta or shmasta, or foie gras and anything with a French name...I really don't care," he said.

The Forever rocker added, "I love cake. Cookies, chocolates, cake. It's about as much fun as I can have with my pants on."

However, Gene admitted, an ageing metabolism meant he could no longer eat sweets as often or as extravagantly as he used to.

"I've got to watch it. You know, my girlish figure and everything," he said quirkily.

"And the older I get... I'm 76 now. The problem is your metabolism, it slows down like a tick-tock of an old clock. So, at 76, I can't have as much as I like," the Detroit Rock City hitmaker mentioned.