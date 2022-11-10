 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Jennifer Aniston revamps ex Justin Theroux office into her ‘babe cave’

Jennifer Aniston revamped her ex-husband Justin Theroux's office into her “babe cave" after the duo parted ways. 

The Friends alum flaunted her sense of home décor while revealing how she redecorated her former lover’s office into a bright, cozy space of her own after their divorce.

“Welcome to the Babe Cave,” The Morning Show star said as she entered a “small cottage that’s about 90 percent windows,” according to Allure reporter Danielle Pergament.

“This was Justin’s office,” Aniston revealed. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark. I lightened it up, stripped it all.”

"I lightened it up, stripped it all," the actor recalled. "He came over and was like, 'What the (expletive) did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

“I would love to be an interior designer. I love walking into a house that’s being torn apart and finding ways to put it back together,” she added.

Aniston and Theroux got divorced in 2017 just three years after they tied the knot following eight years of romance.

