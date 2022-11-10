King Charles III to hire Head of Royal Correspondence at £60,000 a year

King Charles III has been looking forward to hiring a new Head of Royal Correspondence at £ 60,000 a year to answer the family's letters.

The new role within the Private Secretary’s Office in Buckingham Palace makes 37.5 hours a week spread across five days.

The aide will be responsible to “thoughtfully and sensitively handle’ the ‘high volume’ of letters from the public.

The ad was posted on the royal site yesterday stating: “Reporting to the Director of Operations, you'll provide strategic leadership for the correspondence function, ensuring that robust plans are in place for major events and strategic issues are managed effectively.

“Bringing strong people management skills and a desire to maintain rigorous standards, you'll ensure that the team is well-run, motivated and delivering to agreed quality and timescales,” it added.

“You will be able to lead the correspondence function, managing the day-to-day operational activity while also feeling comfortable stepping back to view the bigger picture,” it added.