Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla, the Queen Consort has led commemorations at the 94th Field of Remembrance on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.



King Charles' wife, 75, laid a cross in memory of those have lost their lives in service. A large number veterans were gathered in the grounds of Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, observing a two-minute silence.

later, the Queen Consort met veterans, and displayed her love of animals by petting a service dog who was standing with his owner in a line up.



Dressed in an elegant emerald coat and fascinator, Camilla appeared in high spirits as she chatted with attendees. She also planted a tiny cross to pay her respects to servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts across the decades.