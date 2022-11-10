 
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Rebel Wilson has recently revealed about the “devastating moment” after she discovered that she had no “viable embryos”.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Senior Year actress shared that while filming her forthcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse, she got  bad news about her “eggs” which she “harvested” earlier to have a baby.

“During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed,” said the 42-year-old.

The Pitch Perfect star continued, “I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos.”

“It was devastating,” she remarked.

Nevertheless, the actress pointed out that this incident did not let her stop from “becoming a parent”.

“I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong that I needed to keep trying,” mentioned Wilson.

She added, “It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope. and it all played into my performance. It was a very emotional time.”

Meanwhile, Wilson announced the birth of her first child via surrogate this week. 

