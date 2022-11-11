 
entertainment
'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'

Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress but as a member of the royal family that was not possible, said Marlene Koinig, an expert of European royal monarchies.

"I think she found this difficult, which is why I have said many times, Harry and Meghan should have lived together for a bit, so she could see how things were done, not a rush to the chapel, she said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties a couple of years after getting married.

The couple is now living in the United States with their two children. Meghan is often blamed for Harry's decision to part ways with his family.

