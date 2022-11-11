 
Friday Nov 11 2022
BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify

Friday Nov 11, 2022

BLACKPINK has made streaming history again with their music video How You Like That.

On November 11, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK's song How You Like That has officially exceeded 700 million streams on Spotify being the girl group's first-ever song to hit this milestone.

With this achievement, BLACKPINK becomes the first most-streamed female artist on Spotify in K-pop history.

How You Like That is the title track song of the BLACKPINK studio album named The Album.

The track song was released on June 26, 2022, which means it took more than two years to achieve this win.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is the world's famous South Korean female band of four members.

The group debuted in 2016 with their first album Square One under the music label YG Entertainment.

