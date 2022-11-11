Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux has shown support for the actor after she spoke about her IVF struggles for the first time.

The Friends alum, 53, revealed her decision to not become a mother in a cover story interview with Allure magazine, detailing that she tried to get pregnant numerous times via IVF throughout her late 30s and 40s with no success.

Aniston shared that trying to get pregnant was a “challenging road” for her and that she underwent IVF to try and conceive, but “the ship has sailed.”

The Murder Mystery star posted several pictures from her cover shoot with the magazine on Instagram, with the caption, “End of an era. Thank you Allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue.”

Theroux, 51, who was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2017, dropped a fist bump and heart emoticon in the comments section of the post to show support for his ex-wife.

Aniston, who was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, told the magazine, “All the years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she added.

Aniston also clapped back at the “narrative” that she never wanted children and said, “It was absolute lies.”