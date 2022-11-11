 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busy fulfilling royal duties since taking up to the roles of new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Wales couple, amid busy schedule, headed for a pub lunch in Windsor.

Kate and William enjoyed a meal together on a table close to Maggie Caxton and her partner, who were celebrating Maggie receiving an OBE.

Maggie is the chair of the North East Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust that supports children to realize their true potential.

Many Twitter users noted how luck Maggie is to dine with the royals as she posted about her lunch date on social media.

"Congratulations to Maggie, what a wonderful way to celebrate this achievement... a memory to treasure forever," commented one.

"Oh my goodness, talk about a perfect way to cap off an amazing day! Congratulations!!" wrote another.

Kate and William’s adorable lunch date came shortly after the princess marked a solo outing and met with staff, clients and health professionals at Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

