Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly still waiting on a response from Kate Middleton after she allegedly invited the Princess of Wales to her Spotify podcast Archetypes, as per a royal expert.



Earlier this month, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Meghan had extended an invite to the Princess of Wales to be a part of her hit podcast, that has already seen guests like Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Issa Rae to name just a few.

Sean had said, “While Meghan was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes.”

“Apparently she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly,” he added.

However, Sean then went on to suggest that Kate has rejected the offer, saying that Meghan’s camp is yet to hear from the Princess.

“Meghan and her team at Spotify have yet to hear back although Meghan understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for the Earthshot Prize Awards,” Sean concluded.

His comments were backed by Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer, who said that the relations between Meghan and Kate are still too severed for Kate to appear on Meghan’s podcast.