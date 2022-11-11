 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore recently disclosed she is down with COVID-19, which is why, she won’t be able to carry on with her show.

On Thursday, the Never Been Kissed star took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and a cat, announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have got covid and lucky the cat! I am good and will be back soon,” wrote the 47-year-old.

However, the actress mentioned that 50 Cent and Ross Mathews would step in as temporary hosts for her daytime series.

Drew stated, “In the meantime, @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!!”

“Maybe some other special surprises too!” she added.

Following her post, Mathews commented, “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! "I'll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything.”

50 Cent, on the other hand, reshared Drew’s post on his IG story.

A source close to Intro singer told PEOPLE, “The American rapper and Drew are friends. So, anything to help her out, he would do. He moved his day around to make it happen. He's sad she's not here but was happy to fill in for her.”

Meanwhile, Mathews is already a co-host on The Drew Barrymore Show.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’

Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’
Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides
Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite

Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite
‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary

‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary
Sylvester Stallone shares his interest in doing reality show with family: ‘I’m still relevant'

Sylvester Stallone shares his interest in doing reality show with family: ‘I’m still relevant'
Elon Musk braces for another court battle

Elon Musk braces for another court battle
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo