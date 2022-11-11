Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore recently disclosed she is down with COVID-19, which is why, she won’t be able to carry on with her show.



On Thursday, the Never Been Kissed star took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and a cat, announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have got covid and lucky the cat! I am good and will be back soon,” wrote the 47-year-old.

However, the actress mentioned that 50 Cent and Ross Mathews would step in as temporary hosts for her daytime series.

Drew stated, “In the meantime, @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!!”

“Maybe some other special surprises too!” she added.

Following her post, Mathews commented, “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! "I'll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything.”



50 Cent, on the other hand, reshared Drew’s post on his IG story.

A source close to Intro singer told PEOPLE, “The American rapper and Drew are friends. So, anything to help her out, he would do. He moved his day around to make it happen. He's sad she's not here but was happy to fill in for her.”

Meanwhile, Mathews is already a co-host on The Drew Barrymore Show.