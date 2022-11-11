 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sent out a sweet birthday message to her ‘most fabulous’ beau Corey Gamble.

Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner’s mother took to Instagram 67,  to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday. Corey Gamble turned 42 on Thursday.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a series of photos with a long caption sending him love. Jenner wrote in her story: 'You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, stepdad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!'

Kourtney, Kim, and Rob also wished Gamble a happy birthday and thanked him for being a supportive partner for their mother.

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kim wrote in her Instagram story: 'Happy Birthday [Corey] Thank you for always taking care of us and being the best support system for my mom. Love you!'

The youngest Kardashian, Rob, also wished Gamble a happy birthday on the same day his daughter turned six years old.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star started dating Gamble, an actor, in 2014.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show
Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’

Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’
Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides
Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite

Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite
‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary

‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary
Sylvester Stallone shares his interest in doing reality show with family: ‘I’m still relevant'

Sylvester Stallone shares his interest in doing reality show with family: ‘I’m still relevant'
Elon Musk braces for another court battle

Elon Musk braces for another court battle
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo