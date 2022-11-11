Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sent out a sweet birthday message to her ‘most fabulous’ beau Corey Gamble.

Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner’s mother took to Instagram 67, to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday. Corey Gamble turned 42 on Thursday.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a series of photos with a long caption sending him love. Jenner wrote in her story: 'You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, stepdad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!'

Kourtney, Kim, and Rob also wished Gamble a happy birthday and thanked him for being a supportive partner for their mother.

Kim wrote in her Instagram story: 'Happy Birthday [Corey] Thank you for always taking care of us and being the best support system for my mom. Love you!'

The youngest Kardashian, Rob, also wished Gamble a happy birthday on the same day his daughter turned six years old.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star started dating Gamble, an actor, in 2014.